MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner, the Badgers' second-leading tackler last season, has been suspended from the team for a violation of the athletic department's student-athlete discipline policy.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Turner's suspension Friday. The school didn't offer additional details or specifics, noting federal law prohibits it from disclosing information regarding disciplinary actions toward a student.

Turner had 68 tackles during the Badgers' 7-6 season last year to rank behind only linebacker Maema Njongmeta among Wisconsin players. Turner also had five tackles for loss and two sacks. He was named the defensive most valuable player of Wisconsin's 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State.

School officials said Turner may continue to receive support service in the sports medicine facility, academic support center and the weight-training room during this suspension. But he's prohibited from competition and practice pending a completion of the factual inquiry under the school's student-athlete discipline policy.