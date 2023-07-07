The Georgia football team's spate of speeding-related incidents continued this week when freshman outside linebacker Samuel M'Pemba was ticketed Wednesday morning for going 88 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to records from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

M'Pemba's speeding citation occurred about an hour before Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint appeared in an Athens courtroom and pleaded guilty to driving 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on May 23 on Atlanta Highway. A reckless driving charge against Rosemy-Jacksaint was dismissed as part of the plea. He spent an hour in jail after being arrested in May.

ESPN reported in June that Georgia football players and their cars have been involved in at least 10 reports of traffic-related moving violations in Athens-Clarke County since Jan. 15, when Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a reckless driving incident in which police alleged former defensive lineman Jalen Carter was racing them hours after a national championship celebration. LeCroy's SUV, traveling more than 100 mph, left the road and slammed into power poles and trees.

M'Pemba, who enrolled in January, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango when he was stopped by police at 10:31 a.m. on Wednesday. He was issued a citation. Rosemy-Jacksaint's arrest in May marked the fourth driving-related arrest by a Georgia football player in the offseason.

The UGA Athletic Association issued a statement to ESPN in June that read: "The Athletic Association recognizes the severity of reckless driving and is actively addressing recent incidents with educational measures, mentorship, and when necessary, punitive action. Baseless reports that suggest we tolerate this behavior are categorically false. Our coaches and administrators are deeply disappointed by the persistence of reckless driving and other misbehavior."

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in March that police met with the team about the dangers of street racing last summer.

Smart told reporters the issue is "not to be taken lightly."

"I think our guys understand that and we continue to educate them, and we'll continue to do all we can as a university to make sure they behave and do that in a proper way," he said.