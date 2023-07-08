Tight end Davon Mitchell, the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2025 ESPN Junior 300, committed to play football at Oklahoma on Saturday. Mitchell, a four-star prospect and the top-ranked tight end in the class, picked the Sooners over Alabama and Miami.

The OU coaching staff won't have to wait two years for his arrival, however, as Mitchell told ESPN he plans to reclassify to the 2024 class.

"I have been to Oklahoma probably seven or eight times," Mitchell told ESPN before his announcement. "I kind of grew up watching them, too. ... Coach [Brent] Venables, he's a great coach and hopefully we're able to get Oklahoma back to where it was before."

Mitchell also credited Oklahoma tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley for his commitment.

"I got a good relationship with him," he said. "He got a tight end that just went to the league [Brayden Willis]. So I'm hoping they could get me to the league. And the atmosphere there is just crazy."

There is no timetable for when Mitchell's reclassification will be made official, though when he does, he will likely be ranked in the top 40 in the 2024 ESPN 300.

When Mitchell reclassifies, he would be the top-ranked recruit in a group for the Sooners that includes four ESPN 300 prospects: wide receiver Zion Kearney (No. 85 overall), safety Jaydan Hardy (No. 146), tight end Ivan Carreon (No. 233) and quarterback Michael Hawkins (No. 292).

The Sooners finished fourth in the 2023 recruiting class rankings, Venables' first full cycle at the helm. Mitchell would be their highest-ranked tight end recruit since Austin Stogner (No. 3 TE) in 2019.

Willis, who was drafted in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers in April, was the team's second-leading receiver in receptions (39) and yards (514) while leading the team with seven touchdowns. The Sooners' passing offense (254.6 yards per game) ranked fifth in the Big 12 last season.

"Like some schools, they just don't have their tight ends just sitting around, just blocking for them," Mitchell said. "Their tight ends get the ball. I like the offense that they run -- outside, inside, hand down in the back field. I just like to be everywhere."

Mitchell transferred from Allen High School (Texas) to California powerhouse Los Alamitos High School earlier this year. In 10 games as a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Mitchell caught 33 passes for 731 yards with nine touchdowns.

"I want to get into college and learn a playbook," Mitchell said, "be able to maybe start my freshman year or learn enough about the playbook and be able to start that next year [as a sophomore]."