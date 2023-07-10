Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna entered the transfer portal Monday, less than a week after child pornography charges were dropped against him as part of a plea deal.

Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, pleaded no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct as part of the deal. He was placed on one year of probation, which could end in six months if he meets the terms of his parole.

Kitna was arrested on Nov. 30 by Gainesville (Florida) Police and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said Kitna shared two images of young girls being sexually abused via social media and later found three more images on his phone of two nude young girls in a shower.

Kitna on Wednesday apologized in court to "my family, friends and the people that care about me."

A redshirt sophomore and former four-star prospect from Texas, Kitna was immediately dismissed by Florida, where he had been the backup quarterback.

Last season, Kitna appeared in four games, completing 10 of 14 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.