Miami added a huge piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday, when five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader committed to the Hurricanes.

Trader is the No. 11 recruit overall, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver out of Hollywood, Florida. He chose Miami over offers from Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama and a handful of other major programs.

Trader is now the highest ranked commit in the 2024 cycle for the Hurricanes and the fifth ESPN 300 commitment. The Miami staff has now landed three recruits ranked as five-stars over the last two classes, with offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola signing in 2023.

The coaches have made the offensive side a priority in the 2024 cycle with ESPN 300 running back Kevin Riley, tight end Elija Lofton and receiver Chance Robinson.

Prior to this commitment, the Canes were just outside the top-25 in the class rankings. With Trader on board, the staff is assuredly going to make a push to get back inside the top-25.