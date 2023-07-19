Colorado coach Deion Sanders provides an update about his upcoming medical procedures for his left foot. (2:08)

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will not attend Pac-12 media day because of a "routine, follow-up" procedure on his foot scheduled for Thursday.

"Unfortunately, his recovery will preclude him from attending Pac-12 media day, but he is fully expected to be back coaching in time for fall camp," the school said Wednesday in a statement. "Everyone at CU wishes Coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon."

According to the statement, Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the school Friday at Pac-12 media day, along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.

Deion Sanders posted a video on Instagram with what appeared to be a physician, who confirmed the Hall of Fame cornerback is going to have "a couple of surgeries" on Thursday to remove another blot clot in his right leg. Doctors also will straighten two of Sanders' toes so they don't cause any more pain in his shoes.

"This is how the devil works," Sanders said in the video. "He thinks that if he can stop my mobility, he can stop my ability. He can't do that. You can't stop my mobility, first and foremost, and that don't stop my ability. My ability is God-given. You can't touch that."

Sanders had successful surgery last month to fix blood clots in his left leg, according to Instagram posts from both him and his fiancée, Tracey Edmonds. The procedure was for a blood clot in his left thigh and another in the same leg below his knee.

While coaching Jackson State in 2021, Jackson was hospitalized after complications from surgery to repair a dislocated toe. He experienced blood clots, missed three games and underwent several more surgeries, including the removal of two toes.

"I promise you when we go out to TCU, I'm running out in front of our team," he said. "I promise you that."