Florida A&M has suspended all football-related activities following the release of an unauthorized rap video filmed in the team locker room that contained explicit lyrics.

Coach Willie Simmons announced the decision Friday night, hours after the release of "Send A Blitz," from noted rapper Real Boston Richey.

Simmons in a statement said that while he supports free speech and musical expression, the language in the video "is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs."

He said Florida A&M has started an investigation into how the football locker room was accessed for filming of the video, and the use of licensed Florida A&M apparel that violates agreements.

The video, which was posted to YouTube, shows Richey in the locker room wearing a Florida A&M shirt and wearing team helmets. Several Florida A&M players appear in the background of the video.

Real Boston Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, is from Tallahassee, Florida, where Florida A&M's campus is located. He performed before the Rattlers' homecoming game last season.

"It is a privilege to wear the orange and green and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us," Simmons said in his statement. "They will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud."

Simmons has led Florida A&M since 2018. The team is set to open the season Sept. 3 against Jackson State.