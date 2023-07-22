Nick Saban and Alabama added four-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. to its 2025 recruiting class Saturday.

Ffrench, No. 15 overall in the 2025 ESPN 300, is the second highly touted receiver to pledge to the Crimson Tide in the 2025 class, following Saraland (Ala.) High School five-star wideout Ryan Williams (No. 3 overall), who committed in October.

"I know it's early and stuff like that, but I feel like I know what's right. I know what I'm getting myself into," Ffrench told ESPN last month. "I'm prepared. I will be prepared for that next level.

"I think I'm going to fit in well, the way I run my routes, the way I'm [able] to create separation from defenders and get open and be a big-time playmaker. I think that's what Coach Saban loves. So he did a great job by recruiting me. So I think it fits perfectly."

Ffrench chose Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State and Penn State. He is the fifth member of Alabama's 2025 class, joining Williams, running back Anthony Rogers (No. 40 overall), offensive tackle Mason Short (No. 73) and guard Dontrell Glover (No. 162).

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Ffrench caught 44 passes for 671 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore for Mandarin High School (Jacksonville, Fla.). He cited offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' arrival in Tuscaloosa from Notre Dame as a big selling point.

"They have a great coaching staff," Ffrench said. "They're going to prepare me for the next level, day in and day out. I get to go against the top guys every day in practice, stuff like that. They have a great facility. They have a great support system. Everything is there for you just to do nothing but succeed."

Rees takes over the reins of the Alabama offense this year after Bill O'Brien left to return to coach with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Rees inherits an offense that finished 11th nationally in total offense (477.1 YPG) and 19th in passing (281.5 YPG) last year.

Four of its top five wide receivers in receptions in 2022 -- Jermaine Burton, Ja'Corey Brooks, Kobe Prentice and Isaiah Bond -- are returning, and Jalen Hale (No. 47 overall in 2023 ESPN 300) could see time as a true freshman. Two ESPN 300 signal-callers -- Eli Holstein (No. 29 overall in 2023) and Dylan Lonergan (No. 36) -- were part of the Crimson Tide's top-ranked class last year and will be competing with redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe this fall for the right to replace Bryce Young.

And five-star quarterback Julian Sayin (No. 3 overall in 2024) is one of two top-10 pledges headlining a 2024 group ESPN currently has ranked 12th.

Sayin's presence in the class ahead of him was another point in Alabama's favor in Ffrench's mind.

Williams and Ffrench, who intends to enroll early in January 2025, are going to hit the ground running.

"Man, we got a great bond," Ffrench said. "We're learning each other even more and more because one day eventually we're going to have to see each other every day. Get better, get each other ready for the next level."