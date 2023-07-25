Arch Manning receives a loud ovation from the Texas fans, then throws a completion in his first pass attempt during the Longhorns' spring game. (0:30)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning and trading card company Panini America announced an exclusive name, image and likeness deal Tuesday.

Manning is a nephew of Peyton and Eli, grandson of Archie and son of Cooper Manning. He was a highly touted high school recruit, ranked No. 5 overall in the 2023 class, and signed with Texas over some of the biggest programs in the country.

This partnership is the quarterback's first NIL agreement and is a multiyear deal that will see Panini create trading cards and will include exclusive autographs from Manning. The first release will be a one-of-one Prizm black autographed card that will be auctioned this week on Panini's website.

All proceeds from the sale will go to St. David's Healthcare and St. David's Foundation in Austin, Texas.

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn't have imagined growing up," Manning said in a statement. "Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

The winner of the auction will also get to participate in a meet and greet with Manning, catch passes from him and take part in the check presentation of the auction proceeds.

Through the agreement, Manning will be included in NIL trading card products from Panini, and will also collaborate to develop his own cards.

He only recently joined the team after signing with the Longhorns in December 2022 and isn't expected to start this season. Manning's name and profile, however, have caused fanfare and interest in his future college career and has now led to this agreement.

Manning joins his teammate, quarterback Quinn Ewers, in signing an exclusive deal with the card company that will give Panini the rights to produce their trading cards.