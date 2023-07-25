Michigan and the NCAA are negotiating a resolution to an investigation into the Wolverines' recruiting practices that would result in a four-game suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Harbaugh would serve the suspension to start the season, a source said, which would span games against East Carolina, Bowling Green, UNLV and Big Ten opponent Rutgers.

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter," Tom Mars, the attorney representing Harbaugh, told ESPN. "At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter."

The NCAA has been investigating the Michigan program for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. The violations included alleged impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated dead periods, as well as the use of a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities, a rules violation. Sources told ESPN previously that Harbaugh's cooperation with NCAA enforcement staff during the investigation also was being examined.

Yahoo Sports first reported on the Michigan-NCAA talks about a Harbaugh suspension.