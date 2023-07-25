Illinois has hired former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim coach Jim Leonhard as a senior defensive analyst.

Leonhard, a three-time All-America selection at Wisconsin who had spent his entire coaching career at his alma mater, will join the staff of former Badgers coach Bret Bielema. He served as Wisconsin's interim head coach for the final seven games in 2022 after the school fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2 and was considered for the permanent job. Wisconsin ultimately hired Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, and Leonhard departed the program after the Las Vegas Bowl. He spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles about their defensive coordinator job but ultimately withdrew from consideration.

Leonhard, 40, joined Wisconsin's coaching staff in 2016 after a 10-year NFL career. Despite no formal coaching experience, he quickly became one of the nation's top defensive coordinators and received interest for other college and NFL coordinator roles, including the Green Bay Packers. Leonhard remained at his alma mater, where he was viewed as a top candidate to replace Chryst. In five years as Wisconsin's defensive coordinator, the team ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense four times

Leonhard and Bielema overlapped for Leonhard's senior season at Wisconsin in 2004, when Bielema served as the team's defensive coordinator. Bielema succeeded Barry Alvarez as Wisconsin's coach in 2006 and went 68-24 with three Big Ten titles.

Bielema is set to enter his third season at Illinois, which had the nation's No. 1 scoring defense in 2022. Leonhard joins a defensive staff that includes former Wisconsin players Aaron Henry, the team's defensive coordinator, and defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus.