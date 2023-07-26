INDIANAPOLIS -- Ryan Day watched his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, get his name called by the Texans at the 2023 NFL Draft as the second overall pick in April. That was a high point for Day and Stroud, but it meant the Ohio State coach officially needed to find a replacement at quarterback for the upcoming season.

Stroud led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 record last season, throwing for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. He moved on to the NFL, though, and Day now has a quarterback competition between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown that has yet to be settled.

"I guess that last, now going on seven years, we've been in this situation quite a few times at Ohio State and just not knowing who the quarterback's going to be going into the season," Day said. "You had a new one with Dwayne (Haskins), you had a new one with Justin (Fields), you had a new one with C.J. and here we are again."

Both quarterbacks were highly ranked prospects out of high school with Brown ranked as the No. 81 recruit overall in the 2022 class out of Utah. He was the No. 4 pocket-passing quarterback in the class and was an important piece to the 2022 cycle for depth and the future of the offense.

McCord was equally sought-after in the 2021 class, ranked No. 31 overall and the No. 5 pocket-passer. He was high school teammates with current Ohio State star receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr., and saw playing time in seven games this past season. McCord completed 16 of 20 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown backing up Stroud in 2022.

"You have Devin and Kyle and they both have had very good summers, they both have shown leadership, and (strength coach) Mick (Marotti) has really put them in situations to do that," Day said. "Now, it's going to be time to go put it on the field. We obviously would like for someone to emerge here quickly, but we'll kind of have to see once we get on the field."

Day wouldn't say if one quarterback has the edge over the other, and when asked if he would consider playing both quarterbacks during the season, he didn't rule it out.

"Who knows if that's going to happen or not. You'd like to see somebody emerge and then you name them, just like we've done with C.J. or Dwayne, but if that doesn't happen, maybe that is the case," Day said. "We gotta go win that first game on the road, so we're going to do everything we can and do what's right for Ohio State. I'm excited to see these guys compete and go put it on the field."