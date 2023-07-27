Outside linebacker Demarcus Riddick changed his commitment from Georgia to Auburn on Wednesday.

Riddick (No. 41 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300) had committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Nov. 4, 2022. The Chilton County High School (Alabama) product is the cycle's second-best outside linebacker.

Riddick took an official visit to the Tigers from June 9-11.

He immediately becomes the highest-ranked member of Hugh Freeze's 2024 class. Freeze's first class finished 21st overall (eighth in the SEC) in ESPN's final 2023 rankings.

Last season, the Tigers' defense ranked 10th in the SEC in total defense (395.3 YPG). Junior Cam Riley (64 tackles, 38 solo) and senior Wesley Steiner (46 tackles, 31 solo) are the unit's two leading returning linebackers.

Auburn has six ESPN 300 prospects in its 2024 group -- Riddick, quarterback Walker White (No. 160 overall), cornerback Jalyn Crawford (No. 163 overall), linebacker Joseph Phillips (No. 173 overall), running back J'Marion Burnette (No. 242 overall) and cornerback A'Mon Lane (No. 280 overall).

Georgia still has the top-ranked class in the country and paces the nation with 18 ESPN 300 pledges, including one from Justin Williams (No. 14 overall), the cycle's top-ranked outside linebacker, who committed on Monday.