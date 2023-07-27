Oregon football coach Dan Lanning has received a one-year contract extension and sizable raise that will tie him to the school through the 2028 season.

Lanning's base salary will increase from $4.7 million to $7 million annually with incremental raises throughout the duration of the deal. The initial contract buyout is set at $20 million with decreases after every season.

Athletic director Rob Mullens presented the extension to the University of Oregon Board of Trustees on Thursday, and it was unanimously approved.

Lanning, who previously served as the defensive coordinator at Georgia, led the Ducks to a 10-3 record in 2022, his first season as a head coach.

Mullins told the board that the program's "philanthropic support" made the pay increase possible.

"Coach Landing has provided outstanding leadership at UO, and he and his family have made a deep connection and a commitment to our community in a short period of time," Mullins said. "Dan's focus on the holistic student athlete experience and his priority on authentic connection have established a family-like environment and a strong foundation for Oregon football to build upon."

The contract will make him the second-highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 and roughly No. 15 nationally, Mullens told the board.

Oregon opens the season Sept. 2 against Portland State.