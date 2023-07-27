INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he cannot discuss the ongoing NCAA investigation that could lead to a four-game suspension this season, even though he would like to share his thoughts.

Harbaugh, who has led Michigan to consecutive Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances, is in discussions about a possible negotiated four-game suspension from the NCAA for not cooperating with enforcement staff, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. He faces a Level I violation, the most significant under NCAA policy, and could miss the Wolverines' first four games -- home contests against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

"I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation," Harbaugh said. "I'd love to lay it all out there. There's nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time."

The NCAA is investigating Michigan for alleged recruiting violations that occurred during the COVID-19 dead period. The program is facing four Level II violations, but Harbaugh's alleged infraction is more serious because he's accused of lying or misleading NCAA investigators. If suspended, Harbaugh would not be allowed to participate in any team activities on game days, but could lead practices and other preparations during the week.

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said Harbaugh's potential absence would "hurt our hearts" but wouldn't deter the Wolverines from achieving what the coach wants.

"He's prepared us enough," star running back Blake Corum said. "Those four games, we can rally together. If anything, it's going to light a fire under us and make us want to win even more. We love Coach Harbaugh, we're all behind him. Coach Harbaugh's a great coach, he's a great human being. ... You hate to see this. I don't know what's going on, but if that is the case, we're going to keep playing ball and play for him."

Wolverines cornerback Mike Sainristil said Harbaugh had not brought up the potential suspension with the players. He's not sure how Michigan's assistants would handle game days, but he added the Wolverines are trained to be "proactive, not reactive." Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome also could face game penalties stemming from the investigation.

Sainristil said he knows Harbaugh will be ready when Michigan opens preseason practices next week.

"If he's not there in person, then he's definitely going to be there in spirit," Jenkins said of Harbaugh. "We're going to play and represent that and play the way he's made us, the type of team he's built us to be. We're going play for him and we're going to be there for him, because there's nothing more he would rather want us to do."

Harbaugh is entering his ninth season at Michigan, his alma mater, and has an overall record of 74-25. The Wolverines are the media's preseason pick to win the Big Ten for a third straight year.