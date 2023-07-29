Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager has resigned after his DUI arrest on Wednesday, the school announced on Friday.

According to Lincoln, Nebraska, police, Wager was stopped at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday and cited for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of chemical test and having an open container. He had not been charged as of Friday.

Wager joined new coach Matt Rhule's staff this year after 17 years as head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School.

"It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska," Wager said in a prepared statement. "Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those I have disappointed."

In 17 seasons at Arlington Martin, Wager set a school record by winning 210 games and never missed the playoffs. He was expected to be a key recruiter for the Cornhuskers in Texas.

Nebraska also announced that Josh Martin will replace Wager coaching tight ends. Martin, 35, was on staff as a special teams analyst but had previously coached tight ends at SMU, as well as other stops at Arizona State, Tarleton State and Texas Tech.