Hugh Freeze added an important commitment to his 2024 recruiting class Saturday when wide receiver Perry Thompson flipped from Alabama to Auburn.

Thompson is the No. 40 recruit overall and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Alabama. He had been committed to Alabama since June.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver from Foley (Ala.) High School was visiting Auburn when he announced his flip live on Instagram. Thompson was with Freeze at a pool, had a microphone in his hand and proclaimed the commitment.

Once he announced, other players at the pool lifted Freeze in the air and threw him in the pool. Thompson then jumped in shortly after to celebrate with his new coach.

With Thompson now in the class, the Tigers have seven ESPN 300 commitments. He's the highest-ranked recruit in the class for Auburn, one spot ahead of linebacker Demarcus Riddick, who is also an in-state recruit.

The Crimson Tide now have 10 commitments in the class, with Thompson having been the Alabama commit ranked third highest.