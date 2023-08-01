Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables said his wife, Julie, is fighting breast cancer and recently underwent surgery.

Venables, speaking with reporters at the start of OU's training camp, revealed that Julie was diagnosed on June 16 and underwent surgery Friday. He said they will soon learn whether she needs additional chemotherapy or radiation treatments, although doctors are optimistic that the cancer did not spread to Julie's lymph nodes.

"It's been nothing short of amazing the group of people that have helped, whether it's the doctors or administration, people I work with, our staff, our players, our players' parents and certainly so many friends and the Sooner nation," Venables said. "We're hopeful that we got everything and we maybe can avoid further treatments."

Brent and Julie Venables were married in 1997, and they have four children. Their son Jake played linebacker at Clemson and their son Tyler is a senior safety at Clemson, where Brent served as defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2021.

Brent praised Julie's toughness and noted her background as a former nurse. He also said Julie's diagnosis reminded him of his mother's cancer fight. Brent Venables' mother, Nancy Schumaker, died of cancer in 2005, while Brent served as an Oklahoma assistant.

Venables is set to open his second season as Oklahoma's head coach on Sept. 2 against Arkansas State.