Nick Saban says Alabama has no update on its current quarterback battle as the season approaches. (0:59)

Alabama opened preseason camp on Thursday with coach Nick Saban telling reporters he thinks there's "really good competition" among the quarterbacks.

The Crimson Tide lost two-year starter and former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to the NFL draft in April.

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe returns after being Young's primary backup last season, starting one game and appearing in eight total contests. He completed 31 of 53 pass attempts for five touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 263 yards and one score.

Redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, last season's third-string QB, played in four games and completed four of five passes he attempted.

This summer, Alabama added former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner via the transfer portal. Buchner started three games during his two seasons with the Irish. During that time, he threw for 949 yards, had six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In Tuscaloosa, he reunites with former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

"Tommy knows him better than anybody else could," Saban said. "I think you always know a player you coach him. You know what his strengths are, you know what he needs to improve on. And I still think that he's probably getting comfortable with the system. There's some new terminology in it, and I think he's probably still getting comfortable with the players around him because the other guys have been with those guys a little more."

Saban stopped short of declaring where Buchner stands in the competition. In fact, he used his opening statement to try to put off any questions about the quarterbacks until a decision is made on who will start.

"You're gonna ask me about the quarterbacks every day, and every day I'm gonna tell you the same thing," he said. "You know, everybody's getting reps at the position. Somebody's gotta take the bull by the horns. Somebody's gotta separate themselves. When that happens, we'll tell you. We'll be glad to tell you when we're going to take the cake out of the oven.

"We will tell you when it's the time, all right? But until then, there's really nothing to talk about. There's nothing to say. So there's not a whole lot of sense in asking about it because we want all the guys when they're in there, you play the position like it's yours, like it belongs to you. You're out there competing, you're not looking over your shoulder, you're not worrying about what somebody else does. You're playing like you're the man. And that's what we want each guy to do and see who can do that with the most consistency."

Alabama opens the season at home against Middle Tennessee State on Sept 2.

The following week, the Crimson Tide will host Texas.