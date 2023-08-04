Both Utah and Arizona State have applied for formal membership to the Big 12 Conference, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

The Big 12's presidents and chancellors will discuss their membership during a Friday night conference call.

Arizona applied to and was admitted to the Big 12 on Friday, sources said, although no deal has been finalized.

The Pac-12 schools exiting for the Big 12 come as Oregon and Washington are finalizing a deal to join the Big Ten, according to sources.

The departure of Colorado to the Big 12 last week, the loss of Oregon and Washington and the expected departure of Arizona would leave the Pac-12 gutted, with the only certainties moving forward being California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.