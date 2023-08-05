Five-star athlete K.J. Bolden announced his commitment to Florida State on Saturday, choosing the Seminoles over Georgia and Auburn.

Bolden is the No. 16 prospect overall in the 2024 class and the No. 2 athlete. He's a 6-foot-1, 190-pound recruit from Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) and had nearly every major program after him. Despite all the choices he had in front of him, Bolden felt that Florida State was the best choice for him.

"The culture and the history behind it," Bolden said. "Deion (Sanders), Derwin (James), Jalen Ramsey, all the great guys that went to that program. They bring a lot of great experience from a defensive back spot and I wouldn't mind being a part of that."

Bolden is listed as an athlete, but was mainly recruited to play in the secondary and for kick returns. He is versatile enough that the Seminoles can try him out in a few different spots on defense and see where he fits best.

Being an hour from the Georgia campus, Bolden thought he would end up as a Dawg when his recruiting process started, but as he got further into the relationship building process, he found that he was open to going farther away from home.

"I thought I was going to Georgia because it was the hometown," Bolden said. "But, I had to get used to the recruiting process and learn a little more. Now that I've been in the process, I've seen different views of it and where I really see myself."

He said his visit to Florida State with his family showed him how much the Seminoles' staff cared about him and his parents and the hospitality he received was something that put the school over the top.

"Coach (Mike) Norvell, he showed me that he was willing to do whatever to make me successful. He said he'll do everything in his power and he'll never give up on me," Bolden said. "It's not good to commit because of a coaching staff, but I feel like I'm close with all those guys. They're always texting me, even if it's offensive or defensive coaches both sides, I just felt real close with that school."

His commitment gives Florida State nine ESPN 300 commitments and he is now the highest-ranked commitment in the class for the Seminoles.