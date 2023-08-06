Georgia furthered its dominant recruiting run in the 2024 class Sunday, adding ESPN 300 running back Nate Frazier.

Frazier, ranked No. 73 overall, is a 5-foot-11, 205-pound prospect from Santa Ana, California. His commitment gives the Dawgs 20 ESPN 300 commitments in its No. 1 class, leading all programs.

Florida is ranked No. 2 in the class and has 11 commitments ranked in the top 300. Ohio State is at No. 3 (12 ESPN 300 recruits) and Michigan is No. 4 (13).

What's remarkable about Georgia's class is that three members are five-star prospects: cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, quarterback Dylan Raiola and linebacker Justin Williams. Among the 20 recruits ranked in the top 300, 14 are in the top 10 of their respective positions, including Frazier.

Alabama had the No. 1 class in the previous cycle with 23 ESPN 300 recruits, including five ranked as five-stars; Georgia finished No. 2 with 21 ESPN 300 recruits, including one five-star.

Frazier is the 27th total commitment for Georgia. Along with Chauncey Bowens, Frazier is the second running back in the top 300 to commit to Georgia.