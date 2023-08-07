Take a look back at some of Donavon Greene's best plays for Wake Forest last season. (1:58)

Wake Forest receiver Donavon Greene will miss three to five months with a knee injury he sustained on the first day of practice, the school announced Monday.

Greene, who entered the season as the Deacons' top receiver, finished second on the team last season with a career-high 642 yards and six touchdown receptions. He led the team with a 17.4-yard average per catch.

This is the second major injury of Greene's career -- he also missed all of the 2021 season with an injury.

Wake Forest has depth at receiver with Jahmal Banks, Taylor Morin, Wesley Grimes and Ke'Shawn Williams, but losing the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Greene could affect the team's ability to stretch the field deep.