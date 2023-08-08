Florida State coach Mike Norvell said the NCAA has denied a hardship waiver request that would have allowed Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. to play this season.

Jackson began his college career at Maryland in 2021 before using his one-time transfer to go to Miami, where he started 11 games last season and had 27 tackles, 3 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Jackson transferred to Florida State this past offseason to be closer to his mother, who has a medical condition. Jackson grew up in Havana, Florida, about 20 minutes outside the Florida State campus in Tallahassee.

Jackson told reporters the NCAA decision was "hurtful because I know what I came home for."

"I came home for my mom," he said Tuesday. "She thinks it's her fault, but it's not. I'm going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out."

Norvell told reporters that he was disappointed with the NCAA's decision.

"He came home for a reason, to be there with his mom," Norvell said. "I thought that was shown and presented, but ultimately the NCAA, they have a choice of what they're going to do and the decision that they made.

"If he's not able to play in games this fall, we're going to push, develop and do everything we can to put him in the best position to be one of the best defensive linemen in the country."