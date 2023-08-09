Nick Saban purchases $17.5 million home on Florida coast

A weary Nick Saban says of the three-way battle for Alabama's starting quarterback spot: "When we're going to take the cake out of the oven, we'll let you know." (2:39)

Summer training camp is just getting underway for Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide, but that isn't stopping college sports' highest-paid coach from keeping an eye on the future.

The legendary ball coach purchased a new home, an oceanfront property on Florida's Jupiter Island, to use when he's not on duty in Tuscaloosa running college football's premier dynasty of the past two decades.

With tropical gardens, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and 6,200 square feet of space, it's no wonder Saban's new home boasts a price tag of $17.5 million

Alabama HC Nick Saban has purchased an oceanfront home on Jupiter Island for $17.5 million.



• 6,200 sq. ft.

• 6 BR, 5 BA

• Floor-to-ceiling windows

• Private garden

• Dock, boat lift



Other Jupiter Island residents include Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler. pic.twitter.com/A8VERLUfBA — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 8, 2023

Saban isn't the only prominent figure in sports to put down his roots on the southeast coast of the Sunshine State. Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer purchased a home on Jupiter this spring. Golfers Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Brooks Koepka all own property on the island as well.

Saban's Alabama lake house has long been a staple in his elite recruiting process. If any recruits prefer the ocean to the lake, though, Saban now has just the place for them to visit.