Oklahoma and Houston announced on Friday that they'll play a nonconference game in 2024, filling a hole in the Sooners' schedule created by their move to the SEC next year.

The SEC, in voting to keep an eight-game conference schedule earlier this year, also mandated its members must play at least one nonconference Power Five opponent in 2024. The Sooners had to cancel a previously scheduled game against Georgia when they joined the SEC.

Houston's move to the Big 12 allows the Sooners to fulfill that requirement, while giving Houston a game against OU, who the Cougars don't play in their only year in the Big 12 together this season.

The game also gives Oklahoma seven home games for just the seventh time in school history.

Oklahoma and Houston will meet on Sept. 7, 2024, with Oklahoma returning to Houston to complete the home-and-home series on Sept. 16, 2028.

The Sooners also announced a 2024 nonconference matchup against Maine, with the date to be determined once OU's inaugural SEC schedule is finalized.