Florida coach Billy Napier announced Friday that Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz has won the starting quarterback job.

Mertz was competing with Jack Miller throughout the spring and early part of preseason camp, but had been expected to win the job based on his veteran experience.

While at Wisconsin, Mertz started for three seasons. Last year, he threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns. But he looked at Florida as a fresh start after going 19-12 during his time with the Badgers.

The Gators open the season Aug. 31 at Utah. Mertz replaces Anthony Richardson, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts. Mertz is not a dual-threat quarterback, so the offense is expected to look different this season.

Also Friday, Napier announced defensive end Justus Boone tore an ACL after celebrating a play in practice. Boone, who had been expected to start, is scheduled to have surgery in two weeks.