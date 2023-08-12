Jim Harbaugh discusses the upcoming season for Michigan but is not allowed to address questions on potential suspension. (1:56)

The negotiated resolution between Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA over alleged recruiting violations was not approved by the NCAA Committee on Infractions, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday, which leaves the timing of Harbaugh's expected suspension uncertain.

It had been widely expected that the committee would approve a four-game suspension for Harbaugh to start the 2023 season, but that hit roadblocks this week, according to sources.

Sources cautioned to ESPN that the next steps are uncertain, and Harbaugh's status to start the season or any potential suspension has yet to be determined. The case could go to a full hearing of the committee or Michigan could attempt to self-impose penalties.

This step doesn't mean that Harbaugh has avoided trouble, but rather faces other avenues before he is expected to be punished. A push to a full hearing would mean a resolution probably wouldn't come for months.

Yahoo Sports was first to report news of the deal between Harbaugh and the NCAA falling through.

The NCAA is investigating Michigan for alleged recruiting violations that occurred during the COVID-19 dead period. Harbaugh is facing a potential Level I violation for failing to cooperate with NCAA enforcement staff, sources told ESPN last month. Additionally, the program faces four Level II violations, which are less significant in scope.

Prior to the deal being rejected, Harbaugh was expected to receive a four-game ban to start the season. Michigan begins with four home games -- East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and the Big Ten opener against Rutgers. Harbaugh would have been able to coach in practice during the proposed suspension, which essentially would have punished him only on game days.

Harbaugh, who has led Michigan to two consecutive conference championships and College Football Playoff appearances, said he could not speak about the NCAA's investigation when pressed on the matter at last month's Big Ten media days.

"I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation," Harbaugh said. "I'd love to lay it all out there. There's nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time."

Harbaugh is entering his ninth season at Michigan, his alma mater, and has an overall record of 74-25. The Wolverines are the media's preseason pick to win the Big Ten for a third straight year.