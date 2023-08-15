Despite facing an NCAA investigation and the NCAA committee on infractions not approving a negotiated resolution in the case, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Monday that his team is as focused as it could be.

Harbaugh has declined to comment on the case at each public appearance because he is unable to comment publicly. The NCAA has been investigating the Michigan football team for alleged recruiting violations that occurred during the COVID-19 dead period.

The allegations include a potential Level I violation for failing to cooperate with NCAA enforcement staff, as well as four Level II violations, according to ESPN sources.

The NCAA rejected Michigan's suggested four-game suspension and released a statement regarding the case. Media outlets and reports had included details about the investigation, suggesting the penalties stemmed from Harbaugh purchasing a cheeseburger for a recruit.

NCAA vice president Derrick Crawford made it clear that the investigation is about much more than that.

"The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities -- not a cheeseburger," Crawford said in a statement. "It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting."

Harbaugh was asked where the focus has come from with his team and how the team is able to push distractions aside, and he credited the players for remaining focused on the football season ahead.

"It's got to come from [the players], right? From any individual. I've tried to make guys love football, have enthusiasm, attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind," Harbaugh said. "Make them love football, everything in my power, I've come to the realization that it's got to come from the individual no matter how hard you try.

"There's not a guy right now in the junior, senior or fifth-year class that I could point to that isn't doing everything he should."

Despite the focus and internal motivation coming from the players, Harbaugh has also been able to block out any distractions and hasn't let any of the outside noise permeate through as the season quickly approaches.

"My wife asked me to do things, during these days, during these weeks and really trying my best," Harbaugh said. "I'm just really locked in on this football team and trying to make this day the absolute best day, even though it's an off day."

He shared an anecdote about having NFL scouts and general managers on campus and noted that one visitor told him the environment and vibe around the program was "vibrant."

"That's my word," Harbaugh said. "I can't get that word out of my head, that just best describes the vibe, the mentality. It's infectious; you can't help [picking] up on that."

The atmosphere and mood has not changed in Ann Arbor, but Harbaugh is still waiting to hear what his punishment will be from the investigation. The next steps are unclear, and the NCAA has not laid out a clear plan for what might happen and how a decision will be made.

The case could go to a full hearing of the committee, or Michigan could again try to propose self-imposed penalties. No matter what happens in the case, it hasn't seemed to knock Harbaugh off schedule or his Michigan team off track leading up to the season.