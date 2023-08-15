LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The University of Kansas will begin sweeping renovations to Memorial Stadium and the Anderson Family Football Complex at the end of the football season, representing the first steps toward a new multiuse district on the edge of campus.

The school said Tuesday that it has set an initial fundraising goal of $300 million for the football changes and upgrades to Allen Fieldhouse, the historic home of the Jayhawks' basketball programs, which have already begun. The school said that private funds will cover most of the project and that it already has secured about $165 million in gifts and commitments.

The school also received $35 million in ARPA funds appropriated by the Kansas legislature and will receive up to $50 million through the Kansas Department of Commerce's University Challenge Grant program.

"The Gateway District is a once-in-a-generation project to transform our campus and drive economic development throughout the region," said Kansas chancellor Douglas Girod, who was joined by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, Jayhawks athletic director Travis Goff and football coach Lance Leipold for a news conference unveiling the latest plans for the project.

"It's a great day for the university but really the community, our region and our state," Girod said. "This is a project we have talked about for quite some time but really have moved toward reality in the last year or so."