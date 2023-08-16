CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson freshman defensive tackle Vic Burley might miss the team's opener because of injury, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said it's nothing that is expected to keep the highly ranked recruit out for the long term.

Swinney said Wednesday that a lower-body injury might keep Burley out when No. 9 Clemson opens the season at Duke on Sept. 4.

Burley got hurt in the Tigers' scrimmage Saturday. The 6-foot-4 315-pounder, who is from Warner Robbins, Georgia, was considered the second-best defensive tackle by 247sports.com coming out of high school.

Burley enrolled at Clemson in the spring and was working with the Tigers' defensive tackle rotation, which is led by returning starters Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Swinney said Burley doesn't need surgery.

"Hopefully, he'll be ready sooner [rather] than later," the coach said. "Might miss a game. Not anything that's going to keep him out for long term."