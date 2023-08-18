Greg McElroy explains why he's surprised to find Alabama ahead of LSU and why he expects Wisconsin to climb in the first preseason AP Poll. (2:30)

Nick Saban marked a milestone in his Alabama tenure Friday, landing the commitment of his first legacy player in 2024 defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

An unranked prospect from Gadsden, Kirkpatrick Jr. chose Alabama over Arkansas, Auburn and Missouri. He is the son of former Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., who signed on to play for Saban 14 years ago.

Kirkpatrick Sr. played for the Crimson Tide from 2009 to 2011, making the All-SEC team twice and winning a pair of national championships. Drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals, Kirkpatrick Sr. played a total of 10 seasons in the NFL, including one-year stints with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers at the end of his career.

Saban, 71, is entering his 17th season at Alabama, where he has won six national championships and eight SEC titles.