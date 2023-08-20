South Carolina was able to add an all-conference player to its defense just two weeks before the start of the college football season.

Former UAB defensive end Drew Tuazama, who was a preseason All-AAC pick before entering the transfer portal, has officially been added to the Gamecocks' roster. A graduate, he's immediately eligible.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior began his career at Syracuse.

Tuazama played in all 13 games at UAB last season and the led the team with five sacks. He also posted 33 tackles and three quarterback hurries.

He went through the spring at UAB before leaving the program and first-year coach Trent Dilfer.

South Carolina will open the season against North Carolina on Sept. 2 in Charlotte.