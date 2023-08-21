From Blake Corum to Caleb Williams, check out the top 10 players to watch this year in college football. (1:49)

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team players who were selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Monday.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kamren Kinchens also followed up their stellar 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by voters in the AP Top 25.

Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive backs Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Williams was named the AP Player of the Year before he won the Heisman last year, his first at USC after transferring from Oklahoma.

Corum was a Heisman contender last year until a late-season injury and returns to lead the second-ranked Wolverines, who are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. Michigan guard Zak Zinter was also selected to the first team.

The Wolverines, along with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Iowa, LSU and Washington each had two first-team selections.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 players on the first team and the Southeastern Conference was next with seven.

The Pac-12 had five first-team selections, led by Williams and including Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and cornerback for coach Deion Sanders.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Caleb Williams, third year, Southern California.

Running backs -- Blake Corum, fourth year, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, second year, Mississippi.

Tackles -- Joe Alt, third year, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, fourth year, Penn State.

Guards -- Cooper Beebe, fifth year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth year, Michigan.

Center -- Sedrick Van Pran, fourth year, Georgia.

Tight end -- Brock Bowers, third year, Georgia.

Wide receivers -- Marvin Harrison Jr., third year, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, fourth year, Washington; Emeka Egbuka, third year, Ohio State.

All-purpose player -- Travis Hunter, second year, Colorado.

Kicker -- Joshua Karty, fourth year, Stanford.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers -- Jared Verse, fourth year, Florida State; Bralen Trice, fifth year, Washington.

Interior linemen -- Jer'Zhan Newton, fifth year, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, third year, Cincinnati.

Linebackers -- Harold Perkins, second year, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, third year, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, fourth year, Ohio State.

Cornerbacks -- Kool-Aid McKinstry, third year, Alabama; Kalen King, third year, Penn State.

Safeties -- Kam Kinchens, third year, Miami; Malaki Starks, second year, Georgia.

Defensive back -- Cooper DeJean, third year, Iowa.

Punter -- Tory Taylor, fourth year, Iowa.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Drake Maye, third year, North Carolina.

Running backs -- Raheim Sanders, third year, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, third year, Wisconsin.

Tackles -- JC Latham, third year, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., second year, Texas.

Guards -- Donovan Jackson, third year, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, fifth year, Boston College.

Center -- Zach Frazier, fourth year, West Virginia.

Tight end -- Oronde Gadsden, third year, Syracuse.

Wide receivers -- Xavier Worthy, third year, Texas; Malik Nabers, third year, LSU; Jacob Cowing, fifth year, Arizona.

All-purpose player -- Will Shipley, third year, Clemson.

Kicker -- John Hoyland, third year, Wyoming.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers -- J.T. Tuimoloau, third year, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, third year, Alabama.

Interior linemen -- Tyler Davis, fifth year, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, third year, LSU.

Linebackers -- Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third year, Clemson; Barrett Carter, third year, Clemson; Cedric Gray, fourth year, North Carolina.

Cornerbacks -- Josh Newton, sixth year, TCU; Ben Morrison, second year, Notre Dame.

Safeties -- Calen Bullock, third year, Southern California; Javon Bullard, third year, Georgia.

Defensive back -- Will Johnson, second year, Michigan.

Punter -- Kai Kroeger, fourth year, South Carolina.