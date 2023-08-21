Ohio University star quarterback Kurtis Rourke will start on Saturday at San Diego State in one of the highest-profile Week 0 matchups, sources told ESPN.

Rourke won MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors last season, despite an ACL injury in November that ended his season after 11 games. Sources told ESPN that Rourke is "ahead of schedule," which hints at him flashing the form that made him one of the country's most prolific quarterbacks last year.

Rourke was the MAC's leading passer at the time of the injury, as he threw for 21 touchdowns, 2,725 yards and completed nearly 69% of his passes. He also posed as a dual threat, as he rushed for four touchdowns and compiled 234 rushing yards.

Rourke's return to form is a huge boon for Ohio, which is coming off a 10-4 season. That included a 17-7 loss in the MAC title game to Toledo, which Rourke missed. Rourke is entering his third season as a full-time starter for Ohio.

San Diego State is coming off a 7-6 season, but the Aztecs are typically one of the most consistent programs outside of the power conferences.

That Week 0 trip to San Diego is the start of a difficult early-season stretch for Rourke and Ohio, as they also travel to FAU and host Iowa State.

Rourke is the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke, who also starred at Ohio.