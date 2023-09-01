Andrea Adelson recounts the story of the University of Virginia football team moving forward after the tragic 2022 shooting. Catch the full feature on "College Gameday," Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. (0:40)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia coach Tony Elliott came to kicker Will Bettridge with a simple, but meaningful, request.

"Do you want to wear No. 41 this season?" Elliott asked.

Bettridge was close with D'Sean Perry, who had previously worn No. 41. The two played on the same Pee Wee and high school teams in Miami. The reason Bettridge decided to go to Virginia was because Perry had chosen the Cavaliers and loved it. Bettridge describes Perry as: "The brother I never knew I had."

Wearing No. 41 would be the perfect way to honor Perry, who was shot and killed along with teammates Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. this past November. But before Bettridge could answer Elliott, he first had to make a call to the Perry family.

"It was a great feeling when I got their blessing," Bettridge said in a phone interview with ESPN. "The big word for me throughout this whole thing has been legacy, just keeping their legacy going. It's the least that I can do right now. Just knowing that we're playing for a bigger purpose, we've got three angels watching over us every day, and they won't let us fail. That's why we're doing it for them this season."

For the past nine months, Elliott has navigated through extraordinary circumstances, leading a program devastated by the shooting deaths of Chandler, Davis and Perry on a charter bus after returning home from a class field trip to Washington, D.C. Two others were injured, including running back Mike Hollins.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former UVA student who was on the trip, has been charged with 10 counts: three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of the use of a firearm in a first felony offense and two counts of malicious wounding. Jones' case will go before a grand jury Oct. 2.

The final two games of last season were canceled after the shooting. When Virginia takes the field Saturday against Tennessee in Nashville, the Cavaliers will be doing so for the first time since the tragedy. Elliott concedes he has no idea how he or the team will feel when they walk into the stadium. "It's going to be emotional for me," he says. "It's going to be a lot. It's going to mean a lot."

His players and staff know this, too. They have accepted the hard days to come, tear-filled milestones and an emotional gauntlet that might be too heavy at times. But they also want to play on -- for something bigger than football, and themselves.

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players -- Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler -- this past November. Steve Helber/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

ELLIOTT HAS DEALT with grief and trauma. When he was 9 years old, he survived a car accident that killed his mother. He has lived with that pain ever since. Elliott knows grief is not linear, that there are good days and bad days. When you are leading a program with more than 100 players, coaches and staff, those days do not always coincide.

Now in his second season with Virginia, Elliott knows some players were closer with Davis, Chandler and Perry than others. He knows their pain might be different. Defensive end Chico Bennett had a connection with all three. He and Davis rehabbed torn ACLs together in 2021. Perry was in his position group. His locker was next to Chandler's. The two also wore the same number, 15.

"One of the biggest things for me, I was trying to figure out why did everything play out the way it did?" Bennett said. "I had to do some self-reflecting, and one thing that my father said was very important. He said, 'Wickedness happens to good people.' So that put my mind at ease, and I came to peace with it because for a long time I was upset, and I was angry. I knew that if I came back to the field, I wouldn't be in my right mind.

"So being at peace made it a lot easier to now go out and play in their name and their honor. I know I'm not the only one who feels some sort of way. We have to go out there without them, but they're with us in spirit."

Since the shooting, Elliott has monitored how his players are feeling -- looking for signs that someone might be having a bad day without expressing it, letting everyone know that whatever they are feeling is normal and acceptable. He has also tried to prepare them for what will come, including birthdays, anniversaries and key in-season dates.

"Over time, things will be a little bit easier to talk about, but they're still very difficult to talk about, and not everybody's in the same place from a healing standpoint," Elliott said. "So just being very direct and sensitive, but then also doing a great job of trying to prepare them so they don't get caught off guard or blindsided by something that may be coming up."

Elliott describes a "supernatural strength from a higher power" that drove him immediately after the shooting. "Then reality starts to set in and hits you in the face," he said. "It's a challenge daily. Because you don't have answers. You don't know why. But you also have a lot of other people that don't know why, and they're looking at you to lead them where they need to go."

There are good days and bad days for Elliott, too. "That's probably been the hardest part of all this, is figuring out, where is the team collectively?" he said. "What's the right message to put in front of them? Trying to manage what's enough, what's not enough, what's too much. It's day-to-day, to be honest with you."

The coaching staff has been there for Elliott as a support system but have also marveled at his ability to put the team first. "It's going to be tough for anybody because there's no playbook for what we went through," running backs coach Keith Gaither said. "To be able to get up there every day in front of us, not just the kids, but his peers, and be consistent with his message and be human. To cry and be vulnerable. Be Tony. He has done a great job."