The Big Ten said Friday it will make football availability reports mandatory on gamedays during the 2023 season, making it the only Power 5 conference to actively distribute such reports.

Big Ten schools will be required to submit availability reports at least two hours before kickoff to the conference office. Each program's reports will be released on the conference's website and on X (formerly Twitter). If a school doesn't send in its injury report within two hours of the start of the game, it could be disciplined.

"The well-being of our students, coaches, and staff, as well as the integrity of our competitions are of paramount importance," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. "Enhanced transparency through availability reporting and partnering with U.S. Integrity (USI) strengthens our efforts to protect those who participate in our games as well as the integrity of the games themselves. I'm grateful for the collaboration of our schools, coaches, and administrators."

USI will help the conference monitor prohibited gambling among student-athletes and coaches. The Big 12 also announced a similar partnership with USI on Wednesday.

The NCAA explored the possibility of injury reports in 2019, but ultimately decided it was not viable. Earlier this month, LSU coach Brian Kelly announced his program would be releasing NFL-style injury reports twice a week this season in an effort to deter gamblers from hounding players and coaches about player availability.

The moves come after several current and former Iowa and Iowa State players were charged earlier this month with betting on games in which they played.

In June, the NCAA updated its penalties for student-athletes who violate the association's gambling policy, increasing leniency and, in some cases, basing punishments on the amount wagered.