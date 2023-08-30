Get excited as Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers get ready for an exciting 2023 football season. (1:04)

For the third consecutive year, LSU will begin the season without talented running back John Emery, coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday.

Kelly did not provide a reason during Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Emery won't be available to play against No. 8 Florida State on Sunday in Orlando. The senior missed the past two season openers because of academic issues, and he sat out the entire 2021 season.

Emery, who was expected to be near the top of the running back rotation along with Josh Williams and Noah Cain, stepped away from the No. 5 Tigers and did not participate in spring practice in order to focus on school. Earlier this month, Kelly said Emery was in the process of being cleared.

He missed the first day of preseason camp but rejoined the team the next day. Kelly said Emery was finishing up an internship and was "in great shape."

"He has done everything," Kelly said. "He has been fabulous to work with. We're proud of his accomplishments."

Emery appeared in 11 games last season with two starts. He ran for 375 yards and six touchdowns. He's appeared in 30 games in his career.