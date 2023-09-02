Jadyn Davis finds Jaylen Himes with perfect pass for the Providence Day touchdown. (0:25)

Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2024 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights.

A pair of top-five cornerbacks -- Ohio State-bound Bryce West (No. 29 overall in 2024) and Florida State-bound Charles Lester III (No. 33 overall in 2024) -- came up with big plays Friday night to help their respective schools (West with Glenville High School in Ohio and Lester with Venice High in Florida) pick up victories.

Here's how some other of the nation's top recruits fared this week, along with a few highlights from their performances:

Wesco, who's No. 22 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300 and one of two ESPN 300 wide receivers (T.J. Moore, No. 220) in the Tigers' class, had a big night Thursday for Midlothian High School (Texas).

Midlothian (TX) 2024 WR Bryant Wesco (@Bryantwesco19) is who they said he is. #Brandid👌🏾



Check out the @ClemsonFB commit highlights from last night as he had 7 catches and 2 TDs. #Clemson



🎥: @shotsbyjmoe @MidloPanthers | @MISD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/Uu9bGGJqBH — BRANDID SPORTS (@BrandidSports) September 1, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Wesco hauled in seven passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-17 victory over Ennis High School (Texas).

Clemson's class is 11th -- second in the ACC -- in ESPN's latest rankings.

Davis, Michigan's first ESPN 300 signal-caller since J.J. McCarthy in 2021, was on point early in Providence Day's (North Carolina) game Friday against Charlotte Catholic (North Carolina).

No. 24 Providence Day strikes first!



Jadyn Davis ➡️ Jaylen Himes @PDS_ChargersFB pic.twitter.com/lo0U0LTFPq — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 1, 2023

Davis (No. 114 overall in 2024), the third-best dual-threat quarterback in the cycle, threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 victory.

Unstoppable‼️



Providence Day's Jadyn Davis delivers a perfectly placed ball in the hands of Jaylen Himes for the score 🙌@iamjadyndavis | @PDS_ChargersFB pic.twitter.com/HGxGl5YdH3 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 2, 2023

The Wolverines currently own a top-10 class, sitting at eighth overall.

Raiola committed to the two-time defending national champions in May after decommitting from Ohio State in December.

The cycle's top quarterback and No. 2 overall prospect was efficient during Buford High's (Georgia) 45-28 win over North Cobb (Georgia) Friday.

Dylan Raiola 2/2 for 60 yards and a TD so far tonight. 22 second scoring drive. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ANBXE3OMvA — Andrew Hall (@DudeYouCrazy) September 1, 2023

Dylan Raiola is gonna be special in red and black pic.twitter.com/ciCqEI7h2m — Ant (@B2Bnattychamps) September 2, 2023

Buford burst the game open with 21 consecutive points to build a 45-21 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Raiola was 12 of 16 passing for 284 yards and three scores. He's one of 19 ESPN 300 pledges for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, pacing the country's top-ranked class.

Penn State struck gold with a pair of freshman running backs in the 2022 class with ESPN 300 tailbacks Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined for 1,928 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall.

With Singleton, Allen and true freshman London Montgomery (No. 233 overall in 2023) already in the stable in Happy Valley, Martin's versatility will add even more to a stout running attack.

Braden Laux connects with Quinton Martin on a 16-yard TD pass.



Laux a perfect 4 for 4 with 38 yards through the air.



Conversion is no good.



Leopards lead 12-0 with 3:40 left in the first. @MVI_sports @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/P8agkHV63t — José Negron (@JNegronMVI) September 1, 2023

Braden Laux completes the pass to Quinton Martin who stretches out to complete the 7-yard TD.



BVA takes a 26-0 lead into halftime. @MVI_sports @TribLiveHSSN pic.twitter.com/FQbFGGwU3a — José Negron (@JNegronMVI) September 2, 2023

Martin (No. 46 overall in 2024), the cycle's third-best running back, rushed for three touchdowns in Belle Vernon High School's (Pennsylvania) 40-0 shutout of Laurel Highlands (Pennsylvania) on Friday.

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State)

Grunkemeyer (No. 88 overall in 2024) is a key cog of Penn State's recruiting class, which is ranked ninth in ESPN's latest rankings.

James Franklin secured a pledge from the 6-foot-2,190-pound Grunkemeyer out of Buckeye territory in May.

Grunkemeyer, the sixth-best pocket passer in the class, threw three touchdown passes, leading Olentangy High School (Ohio) to a 31-14 win over Westerville South (Ohio) on Friday night.

.@e_grunkemeyer to @Samuhlenhake14 for a 30 yard TD



WS 0 Braves 31

3Q 7:05 pic.twitter.com/zyuDs5RJy6 — Olentangy Braves FB (@OHSBravesFB) September 2, 2023