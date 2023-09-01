NC State safety Rakeim Ashford was taken to a Connecticut hospital for evaluation after absorbing a late hit during Thursday night's season opener against UConn.

Ashford had sensation and movement in his extremities, according to an NC State spokeswoman. His condition was not immediately known, but coach Dave Doeren said after the game that initial tests from the hospital were "positive."

"They're going to keep him overnight to make sure, but every test they've done so far is OK," he said.

Ashford, a fifth-year player from Ackerman, Mississippi, left the field on a stretcher during the third quarter. His head hit the turf after a late hit from UConn's Isiah Davis during a kickoff return. Ashford was not looking as Davis shoved him from the side.

Davis received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit.

He gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field after a long delay. Players and coaches from both teams gathered as medical personnel attended to Ashford.

A transfer from Jones College in Mississippi, Ashford is in his fourth season at NC State and has played mostly as a reserve and on special teams. He missed most of the 2020 season because of an injury after moving into a starting role.