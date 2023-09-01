A day before his team begins its 2023 season against New Mexico, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M secured a key victory off the field Friday, courtesy of four-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley's commitment.

McKinley (No. 30 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300), a product of Acadiana High School (Louisiana), gives the Aggies a second top-30 prospect in their 2024 class to go along with five-star wide receiver Cameron Coleman (No. 8 overall in 2024), who pledged on July 4.

"I love how coach E is great at doing what he does," McKinley told ESPN about the Aggies' co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson. "He acts like a family around his players."

McKinley also considered Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State and Texas.

Texas A&M's class rose slightly from 14th to 12th in ESPN's latest team rankings and it has nine ESPN 300 commits.

The third-best defensive tackle in the cycle and the top-ranked player in the state of Louisiana, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound McKinley recorded 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a junior in 2022.

Under co-defensive coordinators DJ Durkin and Robinson, the Aggies' pass defense led all of FBS (156.2 YPG) last year.

Last season, the Aggies only got to the quarterback 20 times - which ranked 11th in the SEC - so getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks will be paramount as they look to improve on a 5-7 record. The four players - Fadil Diggs, Chris Russell, Jr., McKinnley Jackson and Martell Harris, Jr. - who recorded multiple sacks all return for the 2023 season.

And that's what has McKinley excited as he looks forward to life in College Station.

"(Texas A&M is) where I'm most comfortable and (with) how the coaching is and how it's done," he said. "I think I'll fit in perfectly."