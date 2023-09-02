New Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton will be taking snaps from a new center Saturday against Virginia.

Tennessee senior center Cooper Mays is expected to miss the team's season opener, sources told ESPN. He underwent a minor medical procedure on Aug. 9.

He will be replaced by sixth-year senior Ollie Lane, sources said, who has five career starts but none at center.

Mays has started 23 games the past three years for Tennessee. There is a hope he will be healed in time for the No. 12 Volunteers' Week 3 game at Florida. Tennessee faces Austin Peay in Week 2 on Sept. 9.

Milton will be making his 10th career start Saturday and fifth at Tennessee.