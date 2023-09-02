Iowa State will be without another projected starter against Northern Iowa on Saturday as offensive lineman Jake Remsburg is expecting a six-game NCAA suspension amid a gambling investigation that has rippled through the program, sources confirmed to ESPN.

That makes five projected starters expected to miss time for Iowa State, including quarterback Hunter Dekkers, leading rusher Jirehl Brock, tight end DeShawn Hanika and defensive lineman Isaiah Lee. Both Brock and Lee have left the team, while Dekkers and Hanika are still on the roster but have not participated in camp.

Remsburg's expected suspension was first reported by the Des Moines Register. His betting activity did not include games in which Iowa State participated, according to multiple reports.

Iowa State declined comment when reached by ESPN but passed along a statement that said the university "has received the eligibility rulings from the NCAA's Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) Committee and shared those with impacted student-athletes."

"We will not comment on any individual's case, however, we will continue to support and standby our student-athletes if they elect to appeal their SAR decision," the statement said.

Remsburg, a multiyear starter, returned to camp in August after a short absence. He is the only one of the five expected to play this season for the Cyclones.

Next week, Iowa State plays rival Iowa, which also has been ensnared in the gambling investigation.

Nearly a dozen current and former players from both schools have been charged in the state's investigation into sports gambling.