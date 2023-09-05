What would a win over Texas mean for Alabama? (1:20)

Well, it only took one week for Deion Sanders to get Colorado into the AP Top 25 college football poll. Fresh off a stunning win over then-No. 17 TCU, the Buffaloes enter the rankings at No. 22.

Florida State convincingly won the week's only top-10 matchup, routing then-No. 5 LSU 45-24. Meanwhile, the preseason top four of Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama all won comfortably.

So what does it mean for the new rankings? Here is the full Top 25, along with what's next and a key stat to know for each team.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated UT Martin 48-7

Stat to know: With the victory, Georgia set a record for most consecutive wins in school history with 18.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ball State, noon, SEC Network

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated East Carolina 30-3

Stat to know: Blake Corum's rushing touchdown -- the 32nd of his career -- tied him with Oregon's Bo Nix for the most among active FBS players.

What's next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Middle Tennessee 56-7

Stat to know: Jalen Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback to ever throw three touchdowns and rush for two more.

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Previous ranking: 8

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated LSU 45-24

Stat to know: Wide receiver Keon Coleman, a Michigan State transfer, had two contested TD catches (three scores overall), and he now has an FBS-best nine contested-catch touchdowns since the start of last season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Southern Miss, 8:30 p.m., ACC Network

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Indiana 23-3

Stat to know: Ohio State has now defeated Indiana 29 times in a row, the longest active streak by one current FBS team over another.

What's next: Saturday vs. Youngstown State, noon, Big Ten Network

No. 6 USC Trojans

Previous ranking: 6

2023 record: 2-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Nevada 66-14

Stat to know: Caleb Williams became only the third USC quarterback to have three career games of 300 yards passing, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

What's next: Saturday vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m., Fox

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous ranking: 7

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated West Virginia 38-15

Stat to know: QB Drew Allar finished with 325 yards and three touchdown passes in his first career start.

What's next: Saturday vs. Delaware, noon, Peacock

No. 8 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 10

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Boise State 56-19

Stat to know: Michael Penix Jr. became the first Washington QB to throw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in a game.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tulsa, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers

Previous ranking: 12

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Virginia 49-13

Stat to know: Tennessee has scored 45 points or more 12 times since the start of the 2021 season, when coach Josh Heupel took over. That's second behind only Ohio State in that span.

What's next: Saturday vs. Austin Peay, 5 p.m., ESPN+

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 13

2023 record: 2-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Tennessee State 56-3

Stat to know: QB Sam Hartman has now thrown a touchdown pass in 32 consecutive games, the longest such streak in FBS.

What's next: Saturday at NC State, noon, ABC

No. 11 Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 11

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Rice 37-10

Stat to know: This was the first game Texas forced three or more turnovers since Oct. 2, 2021. That snapped the fourth-longest streak in FBS.

What's next: Saturday at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 12 Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 14

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Florida 24-11

Stat to know: Utah held the Gators to just 13 rushing yards, the fewest Florida has registered in a game since 2017. Florida's 11 points were its fewest in an opener since 1987.

What's next: Saturday at Baylor, noon, ESPN

No. 13 Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 15

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Portland State 81-7

Stat to know: Oregon's 81 points were the most in a Pac-12 opener since Cal scored 86 in 1991. It was the most the Ducks had scored in a season opener since 1916.

What's next: Saturday at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., Fox

No. 14 LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 5

2023 record: 0-1

Week 1 result: Lost to Florida State 45-24

Stat to know: With the loss, coach Brian Kelly fell to 3-10 in AP top-10 matchups, giving him the fourth-worst such mark (minimum 10 games) of any coach in the AP poll era.

What's next: Saturday vs. Grambling, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 16

2023 record: 1-0

Week 1 result: Defeated Southeast Missouri State 45-0

Stat to know: Will Howard became just the third Big 12 quarterback with a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single half.

What's next: Saturday vs. Troy, noon, FS1