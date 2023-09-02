Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Micah Tease has been suspended from the team indefinitely per athletic department policy after being arrested Friday on drug charges.

The Aggies open their 2023 season Saturday at home against New Mexico.

Tease, an ESPN 300 prospect out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged with possessing 4 to 400 grams of a controlled substance (edibles), which is a second-degree felony, and a separate charge of marijuana possession (less than 2 ounces), which is a misdemeanor, according to Brazos County jail records. Tease was released on bail Friday after posting a $13,000 bond.

Police responded to a complaint from a resident at an apartment complex Friday night saying that people were on the balcony above him talking about smoking marijuana and that he then smelled marijuana. The police officers responding said they could smell marijuana and asked whether they could come in and search the apartment. Police said the apartment residents denied their request to do a search. After obtaining a search warrant, police said they found three THC edibles in Tease's room weighing 48.1 grams and .051 ounces of marijuana in his bathroom trash can, according to a probable cause statement. Tease was then arrested by university police, according to jail records.

Tease was not one of Texas A&M's starting receivers but was expected to get some repetitions. He originally committed to Arkansas before switching to Texas A&M and caught a touchdown pass in the Aggies' spring game.