Northwestern will start Ben Bryant at quarterback at Rutgers on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Bryant is a transfer from Cincinnati and has 22 career starts combined from his time with the Bearcats and at Eastern Michigan.

Brendan Sullivan also received significant snaps in practice.

Wildcats interim coach David Braun said previously that the team will not rotate quarterbacks.

Information from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was used in this report.