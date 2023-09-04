What would a win over Texas mean for Alabama? (1:20)

Alabama defensive backs Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key are both considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's marquee game against Texas.

Moore, a preseason All-SEC pick, and Key, an honorable mention All-Conference USA pick at UAB last year, started last week's season opener against Middle Tennessee and left the game with undisclosed injuries.

"They're both day-to-day," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "So, it's probably too early to tell what their circumstance will be. Probably be a couple of days and we'll figure it out. But I don't think either guy has long-term issues. But it will be interesting to see how they progress this week."

The No. 4 Crimson Tide will also be without receiver and special teams player Emmanuel Henderson, who will miss multiple weeks with a hip injury. Saban lamented the news of the injury, saying that Henderson had a good preseason camp.

The Tide's home game against the No. 11 Longhorns marks their first big test of the season.

"This is a really good team all the way around, and it's going to be an opportunity for our team to [answer], where are we as a team? Where are you as a player?" Saban said.

Saban also praised Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who was previously Alabama's offensive coordinator from 2019 to '20.

"They have a good team," he said. "They have a veteran team returning with 10 starters on offense, six on defense. Really good skill players on offense. Really good quarterback [Quinn Ewers] who can throw the ball effectively. They make a lot of explosive plays."

Ewers completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards against Alabama last season. He left the game with an injury, and the Crimson Tide won 20-19 on a late field goal by Will Reichard.

Saban also called the Longhorns' Xavier Worthy an "outstanding receiver" and Ja'Tavion Sanders "a really good tight end."