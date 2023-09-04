Virginia will honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and their families with a special pregame ceremony before their UVA Strong football game against James Madison, the school announced Monday.

Chandler, Davis and Perry were shot and killed last November on a charter bus after returning back to school following a field trip to Washington, D.C. Two others were shot and survived, including running back Mike Hollins, who returned to the field last weekend against Tennessee.

The UVA Strong game this Saturday is the first home game since Nov. 12, 2022, a day before the players were killed. The first 35,000 fans in attendance will receive orange UVA Strong T-shirts as they enter Scott Stadium. All fans are encouraged to wear orange.

The north end zone will feature the UVA Strong logo and the names of Chandler, Davis and Perry will be painted on the boundary surrounding the field. In addition, a memorial tree planting and plaque dedication honoring Chandler, Davis and Perry will be held Friday on the Arts Grounds on their campus.

There also is a pep rally planned for Friday night, and the entire football team will be in attendance.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former UVA student who was on the field trip, has been charged with 10 counts: three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of the use of a firearm in a first felony offense and two counts of malicious wounding. Jones' case will go before a grand jury Oct. 2.