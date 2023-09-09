Utah quarterback Cam Rising is expected to miss his second straight game Saturday against Baylor as he continues to recover from an ACL tear, sources told ESPN.

Rising ramped up his practice this week, but sources said he is doubtful to play despite traveling with the team to Waco.

He is expected to return later this month, according to sources. Utah plays Weber State of the FCS next week before opening Pac-12 play against UCLA on Sept. 23, a logical target date as he continues to practice more.

Former walk-on Bryson Barnes will get his second start for Utah on Saturday, sources said. Reserve quarterback Nate Johnson, who played effectively in a change-of-pace role in the opener, is expected to again play a major role in the gameplan to utilize his speed.

Rising established himself as one of the top names in the sport last season, throwing for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns before he was injured in the Rose Bowl. He has led Utah to back-to-back 10-win seasons and Pac-12 titles.

Without Rising last Thursday against Florida, Utah still managed to score 24 points. The highlights included a 70-yard deep shot from Barnes to Money Parks for the game's first score and Johnson rushing for a 27-yard touchdown.

Saturday will mark the third career start for Barnes, who completed 12 of 18 passes for 159 yards against Florida. He didn't throw any interceptions and helped play the type of efficient game that allows Utah to lean on its rugged defense.

Baylor will also be without its top quarterback, as starter Blake Shapen injured his MCL in the season-opening loss to Texas State. He's expected to miss two to three weeks. Sawyer Robertson, a transfer from Mississippi State, will make his first career start. He threw for 113 yards and an interception in relief of Shapen against Texas State.