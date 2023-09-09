Watch longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold explain why football is so beneficial to his life. (5:05)

A year ago, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns played a thriller in Austin where Bama survived to win, 20-19, thanks to Bryce Young's late-game heroics. Now it's the Tide's turn to host their fellow blueblood.

Young is gone, replaced by Jalen Milroe at QB. He had five touchdowns last week against Middle Tennessee. In the 2022 game, Texas lost Quinn Ewers, its starting QB, early in the game. Ewers is back for the Longhorns. He accounted for four scores in Texas' season-opener.

'College GameDay' is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for this showdown of college football royalty. Here are the best signs from Saturday: